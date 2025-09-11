Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to UNITAS 2025

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, welcomes everyone to UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday.

    Naval Station Mayport
    UNITAS
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    UNITAS 2025
    US Navy
    US NAVY 250th Birthday

