MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2025) - Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, welcomes everyone to UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, and demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976711
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-AW702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111289429
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome to UNITAS 2025, by Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.