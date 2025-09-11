U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 12, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection, readiness, and interoperability with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976706
|VIRIN:
|250912-A-AS519-8411
|Filename:
|DOD_111289190
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Conducts Live Chemical Agent Training with Slovak Armed Forces during Toxic Valley 25 (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
