Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trained members of the 75th Ranger Regiment in mid-range marksmanship at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 16, 2025. Training focused on rifle fundamentals, weapons manipulation, and the principles of achieving quick, accurate, and lethal engagements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976704
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-LY216-8863
|Filename:
|DOD_111289033
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Trains 75th Ranger Regiment in Mid-Range Marksmanship at Fort Benning, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.