Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Trains 75th Ranger Regiment in Mid-Range Marksmanship at Fort Benning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trained members of the 75th Ranger Regiment in mid-range marksmanship at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 16, 2025. Training focused on rifle fundamentals, weapons manipulation, and the principles of achieving quick, accurate, and lethal engagements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976704
    VIRIN: 250616-A-LY216-8863
    Filename: DOD_111289033
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Trains 75th Ranger Regiment in Mid-Range Marksmanship at Fort Benning, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rangers
    US Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    ranger regiment
    mid range marksmanship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download