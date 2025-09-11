Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit instructor shares shooting fundamentals tip

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Sgt. 1st Class Cody Marple, an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Instructor Training Group, provides a shooting tip to improve fundamentals Aug. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trains Soldiers to enhance marksmanship proficiency and increase lethality across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976698
    VIRIN: 250819-A-LY216-1002
    Filename: DOD_111288944
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit instructor shares shooting fundamentals tip, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

