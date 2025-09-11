Sgt. 1st Class Cody Marple, an instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Instructor Training Group, provides a shooting tip to improve fundamentals Aug. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit trains Soldiers to enhance marksmanship proficiency and increase lethality across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976698
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-LY216-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111288944
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit instructor shares shooting fundamentals tip, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.