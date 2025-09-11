U.S. Army Rangers conduct short-range marksmanship training with the Instructor Training Group of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2025. The training focused on increasing lethality and building confidence in close-quarters engagements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976696
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111288901
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Rangers refine skills in short-range marksmanship training, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.