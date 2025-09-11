Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Rangers refine skills in short-range marksmanship training

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Rangers conduct short-range marksmanship training with the Instructor Training Group of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 19, 2025. The training focused on increasing lethality and building confidence in close-quarters engagements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976696
    VIRIN: 250819-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111288901
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Rangers refine skills in short-range marksmanship training, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    Short Range Marksmanship
    Short Range Marksmanship Training
    marksmanship

