    Space Launch Delta 45 DAF Hype Video

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker, Robert Mason and DeAnna Murano

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Video highlighting Department of the Air Force employees working side by side with 45th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976693
    VIRIN: 250829-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_111288810
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 45 DAF Hype Video, by SrA Samuel Becker, Robert Mason and DeAnna Murano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Patrol
    daf
    Space Force
    security forces
    k9
    Police & Military Dogs

