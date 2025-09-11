Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Security Forum Guests

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A video for National Security forum guests. Over a three-day period in mid-May, attendees engage with U.S. and foreign national military officers and government civilians in a lecture and seminar structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 11:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976691
    VIRIN: 250716-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_111288805
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

