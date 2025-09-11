U.S. Marines with Company C, Basic Officer Course 3-25, The Basic School conduct platoon raids as apart of the military in urban terrain portion of a field exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 10-11, 2025. The purpose of the simulated platoon attacks was to introduce Marines to the fundamentals of MOUT training, evaluate their leadership in high-stress environments, and develop them into confident, provisional rifle platoon commanders. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976689
|VIRIN:
|250910-M-LC092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111288783
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, TBS Students conduct MOUT platoon attacks, by Cpl Memphis Pitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.