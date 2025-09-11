TBS Students conduct MOUT platoon attacks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Company C, Basic Officer Course 3-25, The Basic School conduct platoon raids as apart of the military in urban terrain portion of a field exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 10-11, 2025. The purpose of the simulated platoon attacks was to introduce Marines to the fundamentals of MOUT training, evaluate their leadership in high-stress environments, and develop them into confident, provisional rifle platoon commanders. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)