    TBS Students conduct MOUT platoon attacks

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command     

    U.S. Marines with Company C, Basic Officer Course 3-25, The Basic School conduct platoon raids as apart of the military in urban terrain portion of a field exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 10-11, 2025. The purpose of the simulated platoon attacks was to introduce Marines to the fundamentals of MOUT training, evaluate their leadership in high-stress environments, and develop them into confident, provisional rifle platoon commanders. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Memphis Pitts)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Officer candidate school
    MCB Quantico
    The Basic School
    Urban Assault

