    U.S. and Panama forces execute coordinated infiltration exercise

    PANAMA

    09.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration exercise, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating via pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. This exercise showcased the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical skills, and regional security. Exercises like PANAMAX A enable subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    PANAMAX
    interoperability

