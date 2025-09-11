U.S. and Panama forces execute coordinated infiltration exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration exercise, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating via pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. This exercise showcased the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical skills, and regional security. Exercises like PANAMAX A enable subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.