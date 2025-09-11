U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration exercise, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating via pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. This exercise showcased the strength of the U.S.-Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical skills, and regional security. Exercises like PANAMAX A enable subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing our shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976688
|VIRIN:
|250909-F-JC347-3861
|Filename:
|DOD_111288747
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Panama forces execute coordinated infiltration exercise, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
