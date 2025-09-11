Air Force Ball 2025 Invitation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister gives an invitation to the 2025 Air Force Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. The Air Force Ball is an annual celebration of the creation of the U.S. Air Force as its own separate branch of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)