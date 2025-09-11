U.S. Army delivers power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Army Forces Battalion deliver a power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama, during a humanitarian assistance mission in support of Exercise PANAMAX-A 2025, Sept. 10, 2025 . The generator, transported by sling load from Pedro González Island, will provide electricity to the island community, improving quality of life for residents. These efforts strengthen the partnership between the United States and Panama through cooperative humanitarian relief operations.