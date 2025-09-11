U.S. Army delivers power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama

U.S. Army Soldiers from Army Forces Battalion deliver a power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama, during a humanitarian assistance mission in support of Exercise PANAMAX-A 2025, Sept. 10, 2025 . The generator, transported by sling load from Pedro González Island, will provide electricity to the island community, improving quality of life for residents. These efforts strengthen the partnership between the United States and Panama through cooperative humanitarian relief operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PA
