    U.S. Army delivers power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama

    PANAMA

    09.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Army Forces Battalion deliver a power generator to La Esmeralda, Panama, during a humanitarian assistance mission in support of Exercise PANAMAX-A 2025, Sept. 10, 2025 . The generator, transported by sling load from Pedro González Island, will provide electricity to the island community, improving quality of life for residents. These efforts strengthen the partnership between the United States and Panama through cooperative humanitarian relief operations.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976684
    VIRIN: 250910-F-JC347-5016
    Filename: DOD_111288649
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PA

    TAGS

    Army Forces Battalion
    Exercise PANAMAX-A 2025

