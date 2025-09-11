Louisiana National Guard Soldier speak about their time supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia’s mission

U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Crawford and Spc. Chance Holsomback, both assigned to the 2228th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, speak about their time supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia’s mission, at Union Station, Washington, D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976683
|VIRIN:
|250830-Z-YK075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111288647
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
