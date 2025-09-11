Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multi-Domain Readiness in Action, Saber Junction 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, Spc. Josephine Malloy, Staff Sgt. David Marquis and 2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    During Saber Junction 25, soldiers are tested on their capabilities of a variety of tasks including: mechanical maintenance and upkeep of aircrafts, downed aircraft response training, response to chemical attacks, operation of field artillery equipment and assistance with displaced civilians. This world-class training event, held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhances combat readiness, training, and fosters cohesion between NATO Allies and Partners. Bringing together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations, this event ensures U.S., Allied, and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976677
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-MG423-9335
    Filename: DOD_111288551
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Domain Readiness in Action, Saber Junction 25, by SGT Maria Goodwin, SPC Josephine Malloy, SSG David Marquis and 2LT Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMRC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    Traintowin
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download