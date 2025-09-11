Multi-Domain Readiness in Action, Saber Junction 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Saber Junction 25, soldiers are tested on their capabilities of a variety of tasks including: mechanical maintenance and upkeep of aircrafts, downed aircraft response training, response to chemical attacks, operation of field artillery equipment and assistance with displaced civilians. This world-class training event, held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, enhances combat readiness, training, and fosters cohesion between NATO Allies and Partners. Bringing together more than 7,000 participants and 1,000 vehicles from 15 nations, this event ensures U.S., Allied, and Partner forces remain ready to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)