Viper Team Brings Multinational Training Into Focus at Saber Junction 25

The Viper Team, a group of highly skilled Visual Information Specialists assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), plays a critical role in the success of Saber Junction 25. Operating out of the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the team is responsible for capturing high-quality imagery and video of U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces as they conduct complex, multinational training exercises. For training participants, the imagery provides valuable feedback and fosters learning, helping to sharpen skills and reinforce key lessons. Viper Team’s visual products contribute to strategic communication and interoperability by showcasing the strength and cooperation of NATO and partner forces. Their ability to capture the intensity, realism, and multinational nature of Saber Junction 25 ensures that the impact of these exercises is both seen and understood across the force and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)