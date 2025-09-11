Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Team Brings Multinational Training Into Focus at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Viper Team, a group of highly skilled Visual Information Specialists assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), plays a critical role in the success of Saber Junction 25. Operating out of the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, the team is responsible for capturing high-quality imagery and video of U.S., Allied, and Partner nation forces as they conduct complex, multinational training exercises. For training participants, the imagery provides valuable feedback and fosters learning, helping to sharpen skills and reinforce key lessons. Viper Team’s visual products contribute to strategic communication and interoperability by showcasing the strength and cooperation of NATO and partner forces. Their ability to capture the intensity, realism, and multinational nature of Saber Junction 25 ensures that the impact of these exercises is both seen and understood across the force and beyond. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Marquis, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976669
    VIRIN: 250912-A-LI860-9632
    Filename: DOD_111288306
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    WeAreNato, StrongerTogether, SaberJunction, JMRC, EuropeAfricaInnovation, TrainToWin

