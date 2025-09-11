Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG-Italy honors 24th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks in Padua B-Roll

    PADUA, ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Vaughn Strong, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Moreno, the garrison’s senior enlisted advisor, along with Soldiers stationed in the Vicenza Military Community attend a remembrance ceremony joined by Italian officials in Padua, Italy to honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist on the World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony took place at the Memoria e Luce (Memory and Light) monument displaying a twisted steel beam salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center, which was donated by the United States to the Veneto Region and in turn to the City of Padova, highlighting the ongoing relationship between the two countries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976668
    VIRIN: 250911-A-JH229-7236
    Filename: DOD_111288303
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PADUA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-Italy honors 24th Anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks in Padua B-Roll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caserma Ederle
    USAG-Italy
    Padua
    ceremony
    Italy
    9/11 24th Anniversary

