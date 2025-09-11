10th AAMDC 9/11 Memorial (VERTICAL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army video shows air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participating in the 9/11 memorial FCK Stadium Climb Sept. 11, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The event consisted of climbing 2,071 steps, equaling the number to get to the top of the 110-story twin towers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)