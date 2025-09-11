Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC 9/11 Memorial (VERTICAL)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video shows air defenders of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command participating in the 9/11 memorial FCK Stadium Climb Sept. 11, 2025, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The event consisted of climbing 2,071 steps, equaling the number to get to the top of the 110-story twin towers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976663
    VIRIN: 250912-A-XI817-1310
    Filename: DOD_111288232
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC 9/11 Memorial (VERTICAL), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

