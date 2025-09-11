Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking the Silence: Suicide Prevention Starts with Us

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Diane Gilbert, Peer Support Specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, and Kate Hill, Administrative Director of Crisis Response for Buffalo Hope, speak in Buffalo, New York, during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, September 9, 2025. They discuss the importance of ending the stigma around mental health and share valuable resources available to those in need of support (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976658
    VIRIN: 250909-A-FB511-2234
    Filename: DOD_111288161
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking the Silence: Suicide Prevention Starts with Us, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Suicide Prevention
    corps of engineers
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download