Diane Gilbert, Peer Support Specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, and Kate Hill, Administrative Director of Crisis Response for Buffalo Hope, speak in Buffalo, New York, during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, September 9, 2025. They discuss the importance of ending the stigma around mental health and share valuable resources available to those in need of support (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 08:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976658
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-FB511-2234
|Filename:
|DOD_111288161
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Breaking the Silence: Suicide Prevention Starts with Us, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
