U.S. Soldiers in Poland observe 9/11 ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron attend the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Kielce, Poland, Sept. 11, 2025. Their presence underscored the collective strength and unity shared among NATO allies and partners. The annual 9/11 memorial honors the victims of terrorism while underscoring NATO’s solidarity and the commitment of its multinational battlegroups on the eastern flank.