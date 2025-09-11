Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers in Poland observe 9/11 ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    09.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron attend the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Kielce, Poland, Sept. 11, 2025. Their presence underscored the collective strength and unity shared among NATO allies and partners. The annual 9/11 memorial honors the victims of terrorism while underscoring NATO’s solidarity and the commitment of its multinational battlegroups on the eastern flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976650
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-GB622-2001
    PIN: 250911-C
    Filename: DOD_111288075
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers in Poland observe 9/11 ceremony, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps
    100thMPAD
    Stronger Together
    TFIron
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download