Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th Chemical Battalion Tests Skills under Limited Visibility during Toxic Valley 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade conduct sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents under limited visibility conditions during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 11, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection and readiness with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video Capt. Regina Koesters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 05:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976649
    VIRIN: 250911-A-HJ930-3613
    Filename: DOD_111288048
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL’ANY, SK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Chemical Battalion Tests Skills under Limited Visibility during Toxic Valley 25, by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download