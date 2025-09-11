110th Chemical Battalion Tests Skills under Limited Visibility during Toxic Valley 25

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade conduct sampling and identification of chemical warfare agents under limited visibility conditions during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 11, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection and readiness with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video Capt. Regina Koesters)
