250906-N-UQ924-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 6, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting celebrity chef Robert Irvine at Naval Support Activity Naples Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 06:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976648
|VIRIN:
|250906-N-UQ924-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111288047
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video - Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Visits NSA Naples, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.