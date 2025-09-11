Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Social Media Video - Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley 

    AFN Naples

    250906-N-UQ924-1002 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 6, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting celebrity chef Robert Irvine at Naval Support Activity Naples Support Site. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 06:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976648
    VIRIN: 250906-N-UQ924-1002
    Filename: DOD_111288047
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    This work, AFN Naples Social Media Video - Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Visits NSA Naples, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

