21st TSC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts a 9/11 ceremonial wreath laying ceremony to honor the memory of the souls that were lost that day and pay tribute to all of the patriots and their families who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)