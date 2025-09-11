The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts a 9/11 ceremonial wreath laying ceremony to honor the memory of the souls that were lost that day and pay tribute to all of the patriots and their families who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 08:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976645
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-IR446-3799
|Filename:
|DOD_111288022
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st TSC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
