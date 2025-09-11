Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts a 9/11 ceremonial wreath laying ceremony to honor the memory of the souls that were lost that day and pay tribute to all of the patriots and their families who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

