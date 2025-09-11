Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Robert Irvine visits Naval Station Rota

    SPAIN

    09.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (Sept. 4, 2025) Chef Robert Irvine visited Naval Station Rota, Sept. 4, 2025. Chef Irvine talked about his visit in Rota and focus on delivering nutritious food to all service members. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 07:11
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ES

