    Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 B-Roll

    TURKEY

    09.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron, 39th Medical Group, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 39th Mission Support Group participate in Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 8-11, 2025. A simulated ground attack during the exercise challenged the 39th SFS to demonstrate their ability to defend the base and maintain mission readiness in critical conditions. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976639
    VIRIN: 250912-F-XI961-1002
    Filename: DOD_111287908
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: TR

    This work, Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 B-Roll, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

