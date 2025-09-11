MV-22B Ospreys depart JMSDF Kanoya, transport 3rd Recon Bn. Marines in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transports Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division from Central Training Area, Okinawa, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The movement was in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JSDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)
09.10.2025
09.12.2025
|B-Roll
|976637
|250910-M-AD637-2001
|000001
|DOD_111287883
|00:02:47
|JP
|0
|0
