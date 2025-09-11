Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Ospreys depart JMSDF Kanoya, transport 3rd Recon Bn. Marines in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25

    JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing transports Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division from Central Training Area, Okinawa, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base, Kagoshima, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The movement was in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JSDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 09:18
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Ospreys depart JMSDF Kanoya, transport 3rd Recon Bn. Marines in preparation for Resolute Dragon 25, by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    3rd Recon
    VMM-262
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

