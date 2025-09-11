Saber Junction 25: Drone Operations

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment showcases a small reconnaissance drone during Saber Junction 25at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 9, 2025. Soldiers within the unit developed Purpose Built Attritable System drones to use against simulated enemy forces at Saber Junction 25. This exercise ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|09.09.2025
|09.12.2025 07:22
|B-Roll
|976635
|250910-A-JT779-7941
|DOD_111287865
|00:03:25
|DE
|0
|0
