Air University launched a redesigned Squadron Officer School curriculum July 31, aligning instruction with the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities and the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. The updated 25-day course emphasizes warfighter ethos, the Air Force Planning Process, and the new deployable combat wing construct. Classroom hours were reduced while hands-on, student-led experiential learning more than doubled, enhancing captain-level readiness for contested, joint-force environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan, Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera and Air Force Civilian Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 22:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|976623
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-MU520-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111287657
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOS launches new, refocused curriculum, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.