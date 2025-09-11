Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University launched a redesigned Squadron Officer School curriculum July 31, aligning instruction with the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities and the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. The updated 25-day course emphasizes warfighter ethos, the Air Force Planning Process, and the new deployable combat wing construct. Classroom hours were reduced while hands-on, student-led experiential learning more than doubled, enhancing captain-level readiness for contested, joint-force environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan, Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera and Air Force Civilian Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 22:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

