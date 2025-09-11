Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Command Post Exercise Brief

    EGYPT

    09.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cary Turner 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Sailors, British Royal Marines, and Egyptian soldiers brief Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot and Col. Brian Blaine on status updates for ongoing simulated training scenarios in a Command Post Exercise during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Cary Turner)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 02:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976620
    VIRIN: 250907-A-AC387-3001
    Filename: DOD_111287629
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: EG

    Egypt
    NAVCENT
    MARCENT
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

