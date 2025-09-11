BRIGHT STAR 25 Command Post Exercise Brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, U.S. Sailors, British Royal Marines, and Egyptian soldiers brief Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot and Col. Brian Blaine on status updates for ongoing simulated training scenarios in a Command Post Exercise during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base (MNMB), Egypt, Sept. 7, 2025. Exercise BRIGHT STAR 25 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) command-post exercise, field training exercise and senior leader seminar, held in the Arab Republic of Egypt along with other partner nations. Participation strengthens military-to-military relationships between U.S. forces and our Egyptian partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility, as well as other participating nations. The exercise enhances regional security and stability by responding to modern-day security scenarios. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Cary Turner)