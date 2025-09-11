U.S., Indian Armies conduct partner crew drills on M777 Howitzers during Yudh Abhyas 2025 in Alaska

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers conduct partner crew drill training on M777 Howitzers at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 11 2025 during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 25.
|09.11.2025
|09.11.2025 21:53
|B-Roll
|976615
|240911-A-CB603-2001
|DOD_111287598
|00:04:44
|ALASKA, US
|0
|0
