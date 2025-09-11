Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Indian Armies conduct partner crew drills on M777 Howitzers during Yudh Abhyas 2025 in Alaska

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic), 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers conduct partner crew drill training on M777 Howitzers at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Sept. 11 2025 during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 25.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976615
    VIRIN: 240911-A-CB603-2001
    Filename: DOD_111287598
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    11th airborne division
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    partnership
    YudhAbhyas25

