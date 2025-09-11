video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



9 fitness events. 11 reps each. 2,001 steps.



The U.S. Army Garrison Japan team hosted the “Workout to Remember” to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the events of 9/11.



Additional footage provided by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division



#Remember911 #September11 #PatriotDay #NeverForget #ArmyTeam #SoldierReadiness #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe