    U.S. Navy prepares to remove USS Arizona mooring platforms

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    U.S. Navy prepares to remove USS Arizona mooring platforms.

    TAGS

    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 (MDSU-1)
    PreservingArizona
    USS ARIZONA
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving

