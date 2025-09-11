U.S. Navy prepares to remove USS Arizona mooring platforms.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976613
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-KN989-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111287569
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy prepares to remove USS Arizona mooring platforms, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.