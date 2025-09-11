Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy begins removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are using a diamond wire saw to carefully remove portions of USS Arizona mooring platform 1. The U.S. Navy is removing the Word War II-era platforms to aid in the preservation of the Pennsylvania-class battleship that sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, began setting up for removal operations Sept. 3 and are working closely with federal regulators, the State of Hawaii, and key stakeholders to preserve and protect the USS Arizona and the memorial structure above.

