The U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are using a diamond wire saw to carefully remove portions of USS Arizona mooring platform 1. The U.S. Navy is removing the Word War II-era platforms to aid in the preservation of the Pennsylvania-class battleship that sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, began setting up for removal operations Sept. 3 and are working closely with federal regulators, the State of Hawaii, and key stakeholders to preserve and protect the USS Arizona and the memorial structure above.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976612
|VIRIN:
|250910-N-PW030-1001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111287549
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy begins removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms, by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
