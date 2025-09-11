U.S. Navy begins removal of USS Arizona mooring platforms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976612" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving and supported by locally contracted salvors, are using a diamond wire saw to carefully remove portions of USS Arizona mooring platform 1. The U.S. Navy is removing the Word War II-era platforms to aid in the preservation of the Pennsylvania-class battleship that sunk during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, began setting up for removal operations Sept. 3 and are working closely with federal regulators, the State of Hawaii, and key stakeholders to preserve and protect the USS Arizona and the memorial structure above.