    Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines from across the Marine Corps’ communications field take off at the start of the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Competition hosted by Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Thunderstruck is a service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing the increasing importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-mile course integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite communications, and data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical, technical, and physical proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976609
    VIRIN: 250910-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111287540
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Tournament
    Expeditionary Operations
    MWCS-38
    Marines
    communications

