Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

U.S. Marines from across the Marine Corps’ communications field take off at the start of the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Competition hosted by Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Thunderstruck is a service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing the increasing importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-mile course integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite communications, and data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical, technical, and physical proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
