    Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary (reel)

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Honoring 9/11 – United in remembrance

    Today, the Hurlburt Field community gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost, the heroes who responded and the enduring spirit of unity that arose from tragedy.

    Air Commandos, families and community members stood together in reflection, reaffirming a shared commitment to each other and to the mission. Events like this remind us that while we honor the past, we remain focused on staying ready to answer our nation’s call – anytime, any place.

    Remember. Honor. Remain ready.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976606
    VIRIN: 250911-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_111287509
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary (reel), by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

