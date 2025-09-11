Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary (reel)

Honoring 9/11 – United in remembrance
Today, the Hurlburt Field community gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost, the heroes who responded and the enduring spirit of unity that arose from tragedy.
Air Commandos, families and community members stood together in reflection, reaffirming a shared commitment to each other and to the mission. Events like this remind us that while we honor the past, we remain focused on staying ready to answer our nation’s call – anytime, any place.
Remember. Honor. Remain ready.
