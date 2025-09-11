Team Hurlburt commemorates 9/11 on 24th anniversary (reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Honoring 9/11 – United in remembrance



Today, the Hurlburt Field community gathered for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost, the heroes who responded and the enduring spirit of unity that arose from tragedy.



Air Commandos, families and community members stood together in reflection, reaffirming a shared commitment to each other and to the mission. Events like this remind us that while we honor the past, we remain focused on staying ready to answer our nation’s call – anytime, any place.



Remember. Honor. Remain ready.