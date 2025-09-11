Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton (9/11) National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Patriots Day - Sept. 10, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton command hosted a wreath laying observance for National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Patriots Day on Sept. 10, 2024, at the Fort Hamilton Community Club’s 9/11 Memorial site. The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and paid tribute to those who have since died while defending the nation.

    As part of the observance, a memorial wreath was placed at the garrison’s 9/11 memorial site prior to the event, symbolizing the community’s enduring commitment to remembrance. The presence of Fort Hamilton personnel underscored a shared resolve to honor the fallen and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

    Fort Hamilton provided defense support to civil authorities in the New York City area during the Sept. 11 attacks, including supporting the New York National Guard Joint Task Force-Empire Shield. The base now hosts a permanent Sept. 11 memorial where annual ceremonies honor those killed in the attacks and those who have served since.

    (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976599
    VIRIN: 250910-A-LO645-1643
    Filename: DOD_111287286
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton (9/11) National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Patriots Day - Sept. 10, 2024, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Sept 11th Rememberance
    Patriots Day
    Sept 11 commemoration
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    NYC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download