    9/11 193rd SOW Formation Flight

    193RD SPECIAL OPERATION WING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A formation of MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing flies in Central Pennsylvania on September 11, 2025. Crews conducted a formation flight as part of training and remembrance of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976593
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-MI146-1001
    Filename: DOD_111287186
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: 193RD SPECIAL OPERATION WING, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 193rd SOW Formation Flight, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

