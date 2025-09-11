The All-Marine Women’s Rugby team plays a scrimmage at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sep. 3, 2025. The scrimmage provided the team an opportunity to build cohesion and compete against a local opponent before the All-Armed Forces Rugby Tournament. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976591
|VIRIN:
|250904-M-QW512-1001
|PIN:
|921450
|Filename:
|DOD_111287178
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The All-Marine Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
