    The All-Marine Women’s Rugby team competes on MCAS Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The All-Marine Women’s Rugby team plays a scrimmage at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sep. 3, 2025. The scrimmage provided the team an opportunity to build cohesion and compete against a local opponent before the All-Armed Forces Rugby Tournament. The All-Marine Women's Rugby team consists of Marines throughout the Marine Corps who compete against other teams across the Department of War. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 976591
    VIRIN: 250904-M-QW512-1001
    PIN: 921450
    Filename: DOD_111287178
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

