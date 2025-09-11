Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV conduct amphibious combat vehicle pre-deployment surf operations

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines from across 1st Marine Division participate in surf transit training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing, extensive amphibious combat vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV and AAVR-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976589
    VIRIN: 250910-M-IP954-1001
    Filename: DOD_111287164
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV conduct amphibious combat vehicle pre-deployment surf operations, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

