U.S. Marines from across 1st Marine Division participate in surf transit training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Surf transit operations are part of the ongoing, extensive amphibious combat vehicle training necessary to ensure Marines are trained to safely operate, maintain and employ the ACV and AAVR-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976589
|VIRIN:
|250910-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111287164
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV conduct amphibious combat vehicle pre-deployment surf operations, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.