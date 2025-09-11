Writing AqcDemo Self-Assessments

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Writing an AcqDemo self assessment requires a few deliberate steps and thought processes. Unlike other appraisal systems AcqDemo is a contribution based system, meaning focus on the work that contributed to mission success. Knowing the job objectives as they relate to an employee’s career path model is critical to understanding if an employee meets or exceeds expectations. Use the WRI format to write self assessments. (W)hat work was done, what was the (R)esult of the work and what was the (I)mpact? Do not wait until the cycle’s midterm or later to document work, It should be a continuous process through the AcqDemo cycle. Use clear and concise language when writing self assessments and be sure to illustrate how the work impacted the Center and Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 15:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US

