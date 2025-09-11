193rd SOW 9/11 remembrance flight

U.S. Airmen with the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard fly MC-130J Commandos II during a formation flight over Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2025. They flew this mission as a tribute to our nation, the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and those who have fallen in military service since then. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
