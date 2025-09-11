Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd SOW 9/11 remembrance flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Airmen with the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard fly MC-130J Commandos II during a formation flight over Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2025. They flew this mission as a tribute to our nation, the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and those who have fallen in military service since then. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976575
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-IK914-7628
    Filename: DOD_111286482
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    193rd Special Operations Wing
    MC-130J Commando II
    Air Force
    Memorial
    9/11
    Pennsylvania National Guard

