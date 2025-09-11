NIWC Atlantic 9/11 Remembrance and tribute to Mr. Lynch

Every year we remember one of our own who lost his life in the deadly terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic teammate Mr. James Lynch was working at the Pentagon, when it was struck that terrible day. Ever since, we have used his memory to cherish his kindness; and motivate our workforce to continue to support our mission and our warfighters!
