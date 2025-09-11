Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic 9/11 Remembrance and tribute to Mr. Lynch

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Every year we remember one of our own who lost his life in the deadly terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic teammate Mr. James Lynch was working at the Pentagon, when it was struck that terrible day. Ever since, we have used his memory to cherish his kindness; and motivate our workforce to continue to support our mission and our warfighters!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic 9/11 Remembrance and tribute to Mr. Lynch, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Remembrance

