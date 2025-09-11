Saber Junction Soldier Interviews (B-roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment during Exercise Saber Junction 25 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 11, 2025. Saber Junction 25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
