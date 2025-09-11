100th ARW refuels 48th FW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)