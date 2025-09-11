A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976567
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-IH537-1796
|Filename:
|DOD_111286204
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
