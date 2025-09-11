Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH SEA

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 100th ARW provides the critical aerial refueling capability that expands the lethality of U.S., allied and partner-nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976566
    VIRIN: 250904-F-IH537-1795
    Filename: DOD_111286186
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NORTH SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    fighters
    48th FW
    nkawtg
    ReaDy Culture
    F15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download