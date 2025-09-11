Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Air Task Force Deployment, Explosive Ordnance Robotics, First Guardian Officer Graduates

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, the 11th Air Task Force is the first ATF to deploy during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot Depth-Perception System improves safety, speed and precision during high-stakes missions, and the Space Force graduates the inaugural class of Guardian officers from the year-long Officer Training Course.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:18
    AF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV
    Air Force

