Around the Air Force: Air Task Force Deployment, Explosive Ordnance Robotics, First Guardian Officer Graduates

In this week's look around the Air Force, the 11th Air Task Force is the first ATF to deploy during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot Depth-Perception System improves safety, speed and precision during high-stakes missions, and the Space Force graduates the inaugural class of Guardian officers from the year-long Officer Training Course.