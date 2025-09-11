AH: Morning Quarters: September 11th

250911-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 11, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss PACFLT visiting CFT 76 September 10th, the Commander of the Republic of Korea's Naval Education and Training Command visiting U.S. Naval Education and Training Command Headquarters September 8th, and USS Mount Whitney visiting Albania September 9th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
