Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 11th

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese and Petty Officer 1st Class Dakota David

    All Hands Magazine

    250911-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 11, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss PACFLT visiting CFT 76 September 10th, the Commander of the Republic of Korea's Naval Education and Training Command visiting U.S. Naval Education and Training Command Headquarters September 8th, and USS Mount Whitney visiting Albania September 9th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 976560
    VIRIN: 250911-N-MH015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111285932
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 11th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO1 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    PACFLT
    CTF 76
    NETC

    PODCASTS

    All Hands Network All Hands Network
    Welcome to the All Hands Network! Tune in every week to find out...

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download