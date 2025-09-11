Today, we honor the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the generations of service members and Department of Defense Civilians who have since made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation. Their courage in the face of terror, and their unwavering commitment in the years that followed, reflect the highest ideals of American service. We gather not only to remember, but to reaffirm our shared duty to stand united, remain resilient, and uphold the enduring values that define our country. In the aftermath of unimaginable loss, Americans responded with resolve, compassion, and strength. Let this ceremony serve as a solemn reminder: remembrance is not passive. We honor the fallen not only in word, but in action through service, through leadership, and through steadfast commitment to the mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|976559
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-WQ150-2032
|Filename:
|DOD_111285918
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.