September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today, we honor the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the generations of service members and Department of Defense Civilians who have since made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation. Their courage in the face of terror, and their unwavering commitment in the years that followed, reflect the highest ideals of American service. We gather not only to remember, but to reaffirm our shared duty to stand united, remain resilient, and uphold the enduring values that define our country. In the aftermath of unimaginable loss, Americans responded with resolve, compassion, and strength. Let this ceremony serve as a solemn reminder: remembrance is not passive. We honor the fallen not only in word, but in action through service, through leadership, and through steadfast commitment to the mission.