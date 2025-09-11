Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Today, we honor the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the generations of service members and Department of Defense Civilians who have since made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation. Their courage in the face of terror, and their unwavering commitment in the years that followed, reflect the highest ideals of American service. We gather not only to remember, but to reaffirm our shared duty to stand united, remain resilient, and uphold the enduring values that define our country. In the aftermath of unimaginable loss, Americans responded with resolve, compassion, and strength. Let this ceremony serve as a solemn reminder: remembrance is not passive. We honor the fallen not only in word, but in action through service, through leadership, and through steadfast commitment to the mission.

    September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

