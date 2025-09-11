Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Peck, Montana B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    B-Roll of the Fort Peck Project to include the powerhouse, recreation, wildlife and nightime shots taken July 18-19, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976551
    VIRIN: 250911-A-KS317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111285660
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Peck, Montana B-Roll, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Omaha District
    hydroelectric power generation
    U.S. Army Corps o Engineers
    Fort Peck Dam
    wildlife
    recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download