B-Roll of the Fort Peck Project to include the powerhouse, recreation, wildlife and nightime shots taken July 18-19, 2025. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|976551
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-KS317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111285660
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Peck, Montana B-Roll, by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.