    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 1 on Lake Superior

    ISLE ROYALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Grimsley 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues an injured man in Isle Royale, Michigan on Lake Superior, September 9, 2025. After arriving on scene, the crew hoisted Dalton Jorgenson, an Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class, who was sent down to pick up the man experiencing a lower body injury. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 976550
    VIRIN: 250911-G-DH053-1001
    Filename: DOD_111285654
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ISLE ROYALE, MICHIGAN, US

    Traverse City
    Lake Superior
    helicopter

