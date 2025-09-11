U.S. Coast Guard rescues 1 on Lake Superior

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues an injured man in Isle Royale, Michigan on Lake Superior, September 9, 2025. After arriving on scene, the crew hoisted Dalton Jorgenson, an Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class, who was sent down to pick up the man experiencing a lower body injury. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)
