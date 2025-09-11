U.S. Coast Guard rescues 1 on Lake Superior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/976550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues an injured man in Isle Royale, Michigan on Lake Superior, September 9, 2025. After arriving on scene, the crew hoisted Dalton Jorgenson, an Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class, who was sent down to pick up the man experiencing a lower body injury. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)