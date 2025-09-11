Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th MDG Pulse PFPC

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Justin Helin, 97th Medical Group quality management director, discusses the Patient and Family Partnership Council at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 29, 2025. The council offers patients the opportunity to share feedback on their medical experiences. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres)

