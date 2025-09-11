This video cuts together previously released footage from various Army basic combat training sites in order to highlight the upcoming Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) competition at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 13-19. The competition features Drill Sergeant candidates who have competed and won the DSOY at their respective Center of Excellence's (CoE) and will now complete against each other for the title of the United States Army DSOY.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|976547
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-FI370-9826
|Filename:
|DOD_111285524
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 Hype Video, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS
