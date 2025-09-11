Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video cuts together previously released footage from various Army basic combat training sites in order to highlight the upcoming Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) competition at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 13-19. The competition features Drill Sergeant candidates who have competed and won the DSOY at their respective Center of Excellence's (CoE) and will now complete against each other for the title of the United States Army DSOY.