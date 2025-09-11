Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 Hype Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video cuts together previously released footage from various Army basic combat training sites in order to highlight the upcoming Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) competition at Fort Jackson, SC from Sept. 13-19. The competition features Drill Sergeant candidates who have competed and won the DSOY at their respective Center of Excellence's (CoE) and will now complete against each other for the title of the United States Army DSOY.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 976547
    VIRIN: 250911-A-FI370-9826
    Filename: DOD_111285524
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year 2025 Hype Video, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DSOY
    CIMT
    drill sergeant academy
    DSoY competition
    DSOY2025

